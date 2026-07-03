Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office on Friday rejected a New York Times report which said that American authorities suspected Israel of scheming to assassinate Tehran's primary diplomatic envoys during the peace negotiations between the sides.

“As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news. A complete fabrication of reality," the English-language statement said.

Thursday’s report claimed that Washington’s specific concerns centered on Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Fearing that their deaths would collapse the fragile diplomatic track and reignite full-scale warfare, the Trump administration took the extraordinary step of asking regional partners to caution Tehran, according to the Times.

According to the Times, The threat materialized directly during a return flight from a meeting with Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad. Escorted by Pakistani fighter jets to the border, Ghalibaf's aircraft received intelligence that two Israeli fighter jets had breached western Iranian airspace near Iraq to intercept them.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)