IDF strikes terrorist who emerged from tunnel IDF Spokesperson

IDF soldiers on Thursday identified a Hezbollah terrorist who exited one of the access shafts of the underground terror infrastructure on the Ali al-Taher Ridge, within the Security Zone, where IDF soldiers are operating.

According to the military, the terrorist posed an immediate threat to the soldiers.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, directed by the soldiers on the ground, struck and eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat.

The IDF stressed that its soldiers are operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area and will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to emerge from the underground terrorist infrastructure and operate in the area or pose a threat to IDF soldiers.