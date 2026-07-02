On what would have been the 25th birthday of Border Police Captain Kim Dukarker, her family turned profound grief into a source of comfort, honoring her memory by inaugurating a new mikveh (ritual bath) in the community of Beit Hashmonai.

Kim was a brave Border Police officer who was murdered during the October 7 massacre at the Nova music festival.

Dozens of Central District Border Police fighters, officers, and commanders gathered for a deeply moving day, running in Kim's memory and then dedicating a new mikveh for her.

The commemoration was initiated by the Lizkor Lanetzach organization and constructed by Merkaz L'Taharas Hamishpacha, in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Services and Kim’s family. The extensive project completely revitalized an older, existing structure, transforming it into a modern, beautifully designed facility that will serve the women of the region for generations to come.

The emotional ceremony was attended by Kim’s parents, Miri Pines and Israel Dukarker, along with Border Police officers and commanders, family, friends, rabbis, and community leaders and public figures. Among the notable guests were Rabbi Chaim Levi, Chairman of Merkaz L'Taharas Hamishpacha; Rabbi Moshe Abuhatzeira, Chief Rabbi of Yavne; and Rotem Yadlin, Head of the Gezer Regional Council.

כך זכרו את קים דוקרקר הי"ד ביום הולדתה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Kim’s mother, Miri Pines, shared her deep emotion: "Today we mark Kim’s birthday. The values she lived by continue to spread light to us all, and her memory continues to bring people together in a deeply moving and respectful way."

Her father, Israel Dukarker, added: "Opening this mikveh today, on her birthday, gives this moment immense meaning. A mikveh is a holy place, a gateway to purity and sanctity, and it mirrors Kim's own path of bringing life into the world. We miss her terribly, and she is with us in our hearts every single day. We keep her name alive through every act of kindness, confident that everything done in her memory uplifts her soul and continues her legacy."

The new mikveh Courtesy of the photographer

Rabbi Chaim Levi, Chairman of Merkaz L'Taharas Hamishpacha, highlighted the profound spiritual significance of the initiative: "A mikveh represents living waters. Water brings life and renewal. By dedicating this mikveh to Kim's memory, we ensure that her life and her enduring impact will ripple through future generations. This is a tremendous virtue that will stand to her credit for eternity."

Gershi Kornitzer, CEO of Lizkor Lanetzach, explained that his organization aims to commemorate those fallen in the Swords of Iron war through projects that actively breathe life back into the community: "After a long and deeply moving journey, we are privileged to open this magnificent mikveh today, serving as a living, active tribute to Kim. Later this week, we will have the honor of opening another mikveh, dedicated to the memory of fallen soldier Adi Baruch."

Captain Kim Dukarker served with pride in the Border Police and was widely regarded as an outstanding commander, deeply loved and respected by both her subordinates and superiors. During her service, she courageously neutralized a terrorist and thwarted a terror attack. On October 7, amid the terror at the Nova festival, she displayed extraordinary bravery, choosing to stay by her friends' sides during the moments of horror.

Her fellow officers and commanders attended the ceremony to pay their respects on what should have been her day of happiness but instead became a day of remembrance, longing, and memorial, as they vowed to carry her legacy forward.

The rabbi during the inauguration Courtesy of the photographer

This new facility joins a series of commemorative mikveh projects born from a unique partnership between Merkaz L'Taharas Hamishpacha and Lizkor Lanetzach. Together, they seek to transform the memory of the fallen into an ongoing legacy of life, kindness, and holiness-touching the community and continuing to shine a light for those who are no longer with us.