President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday addressed the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem.

“Dear athletes from all around the Jewish world, welcome to the State of Israel. Welcome to your home away from home," Herzog began his remarks.

“Your gathering together in Jerusalem, in this beautiful event, fills us with pride and charges this stadium with magnificent energy," he continued.

Noting the importance of the Maccabiah Games, the President said, “The celebration of sport beginning here today, the 22nd Maccabiah Games, is a display of Jewish strength that sends a clear message to the entire Jewish people, and to the whole world. A message of partnership. A message of determination. In the face of rising antisemitism, we light the torch of the Maccabiah."

“Each of you here is a winner, and I know you will have a great Maccabiah together, in unity and in love of Israel. Am Yisrael Chai," concluded Herzog.