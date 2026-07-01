Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Tuesday evening on Channel 14's "The Patriots" program, addressing a range of diplomatic and security issues, including Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip, threats from Turkey, and relations with Egypt.

During the interview, Netanyahu was asked about comments made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who claimed that preparations are underway to establish three Jewish communities within the Gaza Strip.

In his response, the Prime Minister avoided addressing potential plans directly, stating, "The big question is, do you need to act or to speak? First and foremost, you need to be prepared to act and to speak, and sometimes it is best to separate the two. Therefore, I will not add anything further on this matter."

Netanyahu explained that diplomatic decision-making requires taking the international arena into account. "The art of diplomatic navigation is not confined to the domestic arena. We are a nation challenged by an international community facing terrible waves of antisemitism, and we must act prudently," he said.

He later added, "I think I bring a great deal of proven experience to this field. That means choosing precisely the areas where you must stand your ground against the world. Where you can say yes to friends, say yes. Where you need to say no, stand up for your interests. I believe we proved this just now in Lebanon. I do not have to defy the entire world at all times and at every single moment."

The Prime Minister also addressed the recent rhetoric against Israel by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "I think what is happening in Turkey is a byproduct of Iran's declining power," he remarked.

He added, "As for the things Erdogan is saying about wanting to destroy Israel and take back control of Jerusalem - I think he has forgotten that the 400 years of Ottoman Empire rule have ended."

Netanyahu further stated, "Today, there is a strong nation here called Israel. There are the Israel Defense Forces, there is a people of Israel, and there is a government of Israel, and he would do well to calm down. We will not allow anyone to threaten our existence or jeopardize our security, and I think we have proven what we are capable of." When asked if the remarks concerned him, he replied: "Certainly."

Regarding Egypt, Netanyahu shared that he has held talks with Egyptian leadership concerning security matters. "I held discussions with the Egyptians and told them what I expect to be done, and some of it is already being carried out. These are matters that simply amount to fulfilling the agreement between us," he said.

"I believe we must secure our borders, but it must be understood: as one power declines, another rises. It has always been this way," he added.

Netanyahu concluded his remarks on an optimistic note: "And do you know which power must continue to rise even faster? The State of Israel."