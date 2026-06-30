דנון ערך חידון במועצת הביטחון צילום: דוברות

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, chose to replace his speech to the Security Council with a game of sorts, presenting council members with a series of enlarged photographs and asking out loud: "Terrorist or journalist?", "UNRWA worker or commander in Hamas's Nukhba force?"

The purpose of the ambassador’s display was to expose to the international community the method by which the Hamas terror organization uses international bodies and media coverage to protect its military activity.

Danon presented a long list of intelligence-based cases in which the UN and human-rights organizations, he said, adopted Hamas’s false narrative blindly, referring to armed militants as legitimate "media figures" or as aid workers of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Part of the speech by the Israeli ambassador was directed directly at the local politics of the host city housing the UN headquarters. Danon showed council members how New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had adopted Hamas's narrative as well.

Danon demonstrated that Mamdani recently repeated Hamas propaganda when he publicly presented a key activist in the group’s military wing as an "innocent journalist" who was allegedly killed by IDF forces. The ambassador clarified that this is a clear example of how lies manufactured in Gaza filter into the political mainstream in the West, without speakers bothering to verify facts on the ground.

In the next part of his remarks, Danon sharply criticized the UN Secretary-General’s periodic report regarding the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2334. Danon said the report is fundamentally flawed because it continues to rely routinely on unsubstantiated data and propaganda spread by Hamas, instead of resting on solid facts and objective assessments by Israel. He criticized the automatic condemnation Israel receives in UN institutions, alongside deliberate ignoring of terror groups that continue to undermine regional stability.

"Hamas spreads fabrications, the UN repeats them, and the world quickly condemns Israel. Then, when the unambiguous truth is revealed, there is no apology, no correction of the official reports and no retraction of the serious allegations. It is time for the world to stop amplifying Palestinian and Iranian terror propaganda, and to start applying real pressure on Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, who are the real perpetrators of violence in the Middle East," Danon concluded.