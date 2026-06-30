A new study is raising concerns among smokers and e-cigarette users, warning that nicotine delivered through vaping devices may not be the safer alternative many believe it to be.

According to a report by i24NEWS, research published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology examined data from nearly 180,000 people and compared two groups over approximately four and a half years: individuals who completely stopped using nicotine products, and those who quit traditional cigarettes but continued using e-cigarettes or other nicotine products.

The findings showed that switching to vaping was associated with a 7% increase in the risk of developing serious eye diseases. The most significant rise was found in diseases affecting the blood vessels of the retina, with a reported 24% higher risk.

Experts explained that nicotine can affect blood vessels by causing them to constrict and reducing blood flow. The retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, relies on a delicate network of blood vessels that can be vulnerable to damage.

“Nicotines’ effects on blood vessels may interfere with proper circulation, increase inflammatory processes, and contribute to mechanisms already known to be linked to eye disease," specialists explained.

Researchers emphasized that the findings show a relative increase in risk and do not mean that every person who uses e-cigarettes will develop an eye condition. Rather, the study indicates that people who continued using nicotine products had a higher likelihood of developing certain eye problems compared with those who stopped completely.

The study does not suggest that traditional cigarettes are safe, but rather that the lowest-risk option for eye health was complete cessation of nicotine use.

Experts in smoking cessation noted that many people view e-cigarettes as a step toward quitting, but vaping can maintain nicotine dependence and introduce additional substances into the body.

Some users interviewed in the report said the findings made them reconsider their vaping habits. One former smoker said the research convinced him to look for another alternative, while others remained skeptical and questioned whether economic factors influenced public health warnings.

The new research adds to a growing body of studies examining the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes. Medical professionals continue to emphasize that people who do not smoke should not begin using nicotine products, and that e-cigarettes should not be considered risk-free.