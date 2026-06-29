Hundreds of Jaffa residents attended the funeral on Monday for Mustafa Abu Lisan, who was murdered in a car explosion in Holon a day earlier.

In remarks he delivered at the funeral, quoted by the Yafa 48 news website, the victim's father, Sheikh Na'im Abu Lisan, called on the youth of Jaffa to return to the religion of Islam and beware of the dangers of violence and bloodshed.

The father said that he accepts Allah's decree and his fate, and is not interested in knowing who murdered his son or why.

Addressing the Muslims of Jaffa, the Sheikh stressed the importance of prayer and fearing G-d, which are the basis for the good of the individual and society.

Since the beginning of 2026, 142 Arab Israeli citizens have been killed in violent and criminal circumstances.