Innovation, Science and Technology Minister and Security Cabinet member Gila Gamliel appeared in the Arutz Sheva studio and declared that the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon represents a significant strategic victory for the State of Israel.

"This is exactly what we want-everyone is focused on disarming Hezbollah. The Lebanese government has finally found the courage to acknowledge that. We are remaining in the security zone while allowing the Lebanese Army to enter two locations as a pilot program, where it is taking up the front line against Hezbollah. This is an unprecedented diplomatic achievement that could ultimately lead to peace between the two countries," Gamliel said.

According to the minister, the achievement goes beyond the tactical demilitarization of southern Lebanon and carries implications for the entire Middle East.

"Through this agreement, reached together with the United States, we are eliminating Iran's influence over what happens in Lebanon."

Addressing public and military concerns that the agreement could restrict the IDF's operational freedom, the cabinet minister stressed that Israel's military presence is being maintained at the most strategically important positions along and beyond the border.

"We are deep inside Lebanon right now, and we can-and must-respond to any threat in order to protect our soldiers and the residents of northern Israel."

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Gamliel discussed the evolution of the political initiative she drafted and presented to the government regarding voluntary emigration from the Strip.

"I prepared this plan, submitted it to the Security Cabinet, and I'm pleased to say it is close to being implemented. In addition to the directorate established within the Defense Ministry, the Mossad has now entered the picture in order to manage this effort in the best possible way."

Gamliel cited what she described as internal surveys conducted among Gaza's population, which she said indicate widespread interest in emigrating from the Strip. She also described a systematic process of military pressure and reducing the operational space available to terrorist organizations, alongside comprehensive efforts to clear both underground tunnel networks and above-ground terrorist infrastructure, in accordance with government directives.

"We currently have military control over more than 60 percent of Gaza after clearing the tunnels and terrorist infrastructure. We will continue advancing until we achieve the war's objective-that Hamas no longer controls the Strip, neither militarily nor politically."

The minister said her ultimate vision for Gaza is the complete elimination of the threat, full demilitarization of the territory, and the possibility of future Jewish settlement.

"With God's help, in the future it could certainly become a good opportunity for settlement, once voluntary emigration has taken place."

Looking more broadly at Iran, Gamliel addressed the international agreements being pursued with Tehran and expressed complete skepticism regarding the ability to restrain the regime through diplomacy.

"We are already seeing violations, and they will not stop there. We must eliminate the current regime once and for all and bring about a situation in which the Iranian people can reclaim power. Then we will be in a completely different reality."

"I had the privilege of bringing the Iranian Crown Prince, who opposes the regime, to Israel, and we are leading an initiative called the 'Cyrus Accords,' whose ultimate goal is to restore cooperation between Iran and Israel. I have no doubt that this will happen in the future," the minister added.

Beyond politics, Gamliel also shared her personal connection to Jewish tradition, revealing that she has hosted a weekly Torah class in her home every Sunday for nearly two decades.

"We have held a Torah class in our home every Sunday for the past seventeen years."

She also said she possesses two dollars given by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, each of which came into her possession through different circumstances.

"We have the most beautiful religion. We have the Bible, which for us is truly a way of life, and it's important to connect to that place with warmth and openness."

Ahead of the upcoming Likud primaries, Gamliel expressed confidence that the party would present a strong slate capable of fully supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in completing Israel's national missions.

"Primaries are an excellent thing because they demonstrate that our movement is alive and that our members want to be part of it."