Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged the severity of the growing wave of antisemitism in Canada, particularly since the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre.

In a post on X, Carney said that Canada's antisemitism crisis now requires a "targeted response" and a firm stance whenever antisemitism rears its head.

According to Carney, Canada is committed to ensuring that Jews living in the country can lead full and openly Jewish lives without fear.

"The crisis of antisemitism in Canada today demands a targeted response. It also requires all of us to raise our voices in disgust and defiance when we see the ugly face of antisemitism," Carney wrote.

"Because Canada’s promise is a country where Jewish Canadians can be visibly, fully, joyfully Jewish in public life."

Carney's statement came in response to an official letter sent to him by dozens of non-Jewish public figures, warning that antisemitism in Canada has reached unprecedented levels and that Canadian Jews are living in fear.

The letter outlines a series of recommendations for combating antisemitism, including adopting zero tolerance for antisemitic expressions, enforcing anti-hate laws, preventing terrorist organizations and their affiliates from operating in Canada, and maintaining discipline in public discourse while safeguarding freedom of expression.