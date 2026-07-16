The Government approved on Wednesday evening the plan led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Social Equality Minister May Golan and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The plan will involve the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in the fight against crime in the Arab sector. Under this plan, approximately 497 million shekels will be diverted from the 550 Five-Year Plan toward an unprecedented national effort to combat criminal organizations in the Arab sector.

Approximately 364.5 million shekels will be allocated to the Shin Bet to establish a dedicated unit to combat smuggling and weapons trafficking, and to bolster intelligence and operational capabilities.

Approximately 132.4 million shekels will be allocated to the Israel Police to establish a dedicated national unit to combat crime in the Arab society, including the establishment of technological systems and procurement of advanced operational equipment.

An additional 130 personnel positions will be allocated to the Shin Bet starting in 2026, alongside a permanent budget allocation of 35 million shekels annually, beginning in 2026.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "Involving the Shin Bet in the fight against crime in Arab society, which has become a national plague, is dramatic news and a significant step in the all-out war we are waging against criminal organizations."

He added, “Combining the intelligence, operational, and technological capabilities of the Shin Bet, alongside the activities of the Israel Police and all law enforcement agencies, will allow us to utilize the best tools available to the State, including advanced means and intelligence capabilities, to reach the heads of criminal organizations, strike at their infrastructure, and restore personal security to our citizens."

“We will not accept a reality of violence, extortion, and murder in our streets. The State of Israel will act with determination, strength, and without compromise to eradicate criminal organizations and restore security to the streets. I commend Minister May Golan and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for leading this important initiative," stated Netanyahu.