The IDF announced today (Sunday) that last week it eliminated two terrorists in Hamas’s military wing, including one who took part in the October 7 massacre and the head of the organization’s tunnel unit in the Khan Younis area.

According to the IDF statement, in a strike carried out on Wednesday in the Shati area, Abd al-Rahman Maher Abd al-Karim Ziyada, a commander of a Nukhba terrorist cell in Hamas’s military wing, was killed.

The IDF noted that Ziyada participated in the October 7 massacre, crossed into Israeli territory, and looted an IDF vehicle, which he then transferred into the Gaza Strip.

In a separate strike carried out the same day in Khan Younis, Kamal Muhammad Hamdan Najar was killed. He served as the head of Hamas’s tunnel unit in the Khan Younis area within the military wing.

The IDF stated that throughout the war, and especially in recent times, the terrorists worked to advance terror plots against IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip. It added that both posed an immediate threat to the forces and were eliminated in precise strikes.

Southern Command emphasized that IDF forces remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat to both troops and Israeli civilians.