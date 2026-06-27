On Thursday, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Walid Haniyeh, the Deputy Commander of a Nukhba company in Hamas’ military wing.

In recent years, Haniyeh attempted to operate to recruit additional terrorists to the Hamas terrorist organization, and commanded the military training of the Nukbah company under his command.

Haniyeh commanded the infiltration of a terrorist cell into Israeli territory on October 7th, and took part in the infiltration. As such, Haniyeh was involved in directing and providing operational instructions to the terrorist cell as they took Israeli civilians hostage into the Gaza Strip.

Walid Haniyeh was the nephew of Ismail Haniyeh, the former Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau.

Following his elimination, the IDF stressed that "troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."