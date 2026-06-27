A senior US official confirmed to reporters that the US was striking Iranian targets in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement which said that its forces conducted strikes against Iran “as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

According to the statement, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. It added that the Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.

“The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," said CENTCOM.

“CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that their response to the US strikes would be "swift and decisive." They further claimed to have repelled a US attackin the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes came minutes after US President Donald Trump hinted that the US could retaliate for Iran’s violation of the ceasefire on Thursday.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether there will be consequences for Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement, Trump replied, "You'll find out."

The reporter asked whether he considers the ceasefire to still be in place following Iran’s violation, the President said, “I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday - actually four, we knocked down three - at a ship... They shouldn’t be doing that. Will I respond? You're going to find out."

Earlier on Friday, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Iran fired at least four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one drone striking the upper deck of what he described as a large cargo ship.

Trump said the vessel sustained damage but was able to continue on its route. He added that three other drones were shot down. He added, “Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement."

On Thursday, two senior American officials said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a commercial cargo vessel flying the Singapore flag within the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Concurrently, a regulatory Iranian state body known as the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) issued a strict warning regarding maritime lanes on Thursday.

The agency, which holds an official mandate to supervise and govern transit through the chokepoint, announced that any vessels traveling via routes outside its designated framework will be stripped of safe-passage assurances, liability arrangements, and insurance protections.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)