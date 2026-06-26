Avraham Norin is a friend of Torah Mitzion. He teaches at the "Pninei Or" conversion program.



This Dvar Torah is dedicated to the memory of Leah Tziporah Heller, who passed away on the 25th of Sivan, 5786. She was an Eshet Chayil, dedicated to the enhancement of Torah, Mitzvot, Eretz Yisrael, and Am Yisrael. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, manager, neighbor and friend. The seeds of her kindness and actions will continue to blossom for many, many years.



Throughout our 26 years of marriage, one of the recurring disagreements between my wife and I is about the need for me to take off my shoes when entering the house. My wife wants me to take off my shoes so I don't make dirty footprints on the floor. On the other hand, I like keeping my shoes on in the house, even at the expense of a dirtier floor.

While one might claim this is simply a domestic disagreement, a similar argument seems to appear when Moshe approached the burning bush. If so, my wife has support for her position from none less than the Almighty Himself. There Hashem commanded Moshe Rabeinu to do the very thing my wife wants me to do: Remove your shoes from your feet, for the place that you are standing upon is holy ground" (Shmot, 3:5).



What is the significance of taking one's shoes off and why is this the first commandment Moshe receives from Hashem? The answer is that shoes are personal. They are designed to fit the wearer's exact size, and in the color and style he or she choose. Wearing shoes symbolize individuality. When Moshe is asked to take off his shoes, he is being asked to leave his individuality and to join something greater- to stand on holy ground.



In other words, for Moshe to be a leader of the Jewish people, he can't relate to people based upon his own personal preferences and prejudices. Instead, as a leader he will need to stand on "admat kodesh". To fulfil his task of leading the people, he will need to perceive the issues at hand through the holy and elevated lens of God, without his judgement being tainted, as they would be if looking through his personal lenses.



For forty years, Moshe kept his shoes off. He took the people out of Egypt and led them through the wilderness. All of this wasn't for his own gain ("I have not taken the donkey of any one of them,", Bamidbar 16:15) or choosing whom to make influence with ("…nor have I wronged any one of them", ibid). Moshe instead demonstrated Hashem's love and care for all of the people of Israel.



This all changes in Parashat Chukat where Moshe reacts to the people's complaints. He did so not as God's messenger but as a (hurt) individual. We can understand why Moshe was so upset. The people verbally attack Moshe, ignoring that Moshe's guided them faithfully for the last 40 years. They say to him they would have preferred dying as followers of Korach, the man who tried to overthrow Moshe, rather than Moshe be their leader. (“If only we had perished when our brothers perished at the instance of the LORD", Bamidbar 20:3).