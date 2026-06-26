There are many aspects of the haredi lifestyle that are worthy of emulation - most lead simple, modest lives, raise large families, are uncompromisingly dedicated to Torah and show much respect for their elders.

I love the people they admire, the music they listen to and the fact that most of them have never heard of Netflix, ESPN or the Knicks. I love their chesed, their simple vacations and their non-extravagant weddings.

Yes, this large sector of the Israeli population has its share of problems (who doesn’t) but percentage wise, their divorce rate is much lower, they have far fewer teens going “off-the-derech" than the Religious-Zionist community and the overwhelming majority of them stay in Israel and do not seek their future elsewhere.

I admire the large number of adult men who sit and learn Torah all day and who are not interested in the business world. I try hard to learn 2 hours a day but thousands of Haredi men my age are doing 5 times that… and I respect them tremendously! I wish I had that patience and dedication... but I do not.

My only disagreement with the Haredi world is with their stand on Medinat Yisrael - the modern State of Israel. They virtually ignore the greatest gift Hashem has given the Jewish Nation in the last 2,000 years. It’s not just about serving in the IDF, it’s about everything the state stands for. They won’t burn the Israeli flag but they won’t wave one either. They do not sit shiva on Yom Haatzma’ut but they won’t say Hallel either.

They simply pay no attention at all to anything Israel does, as if they are still living in some Polish shtetl. Finally - and most importantly - they firmly believe in the US vs THEM way of living. “Leave us alone" they say. “We have our communities, our institutions and our schools. We are not interested in your army, your courts and your modern society."

There is, however, one major flaw with this argument. While the Haredim are not interested in the giving side of the nation, and some of them do not accept government benefits, most are interested in the receiving side. As consumers, they do contribute to the economy, as do the large donations they collect overseas. However, most support their blessedly large families from payments given to them by Bituach Leumi (Israel’s national insurance), paid for by the Israeli taxpayer - and while they too pay taxes, those who work off the books because they did not enlist do not. They vote in Knesset elections so that their Knesset representatives can fight for their share of the pie. They push for housing benefits, child-care assistance, medical/dental freebees and monthly stipends to Kollel students. They make sure their neighborhoods are protected, new schools will be built and that their elderly are cared for… all from government funds.

Dearest Haredim; let me say this as clearly and as directly as I can. You are not being fair. You cannot turn Israel into a Jewish Santa Claus who gives presents without asking for anything in return. If you want the fruit… you have to help us plant the trees. We love Torah learning but, contrary to the way you feel, Bnei Brak, Kiryat Sefer and Betar Illit are not Slabodka, Pinsk or Volozhin. You are living and growing with us in Medinat Yisrael and while we admire and respect your way of life, we need you to join with us in building, growing and YES! - defending the Eretz Yisrael of 2026.

I have always said that in an argument, you need to focus on the things you agree on, as opposed to just the things you disagree on. If that is your starting point, the road to a peaceful solution is usually quite simple. The same is true with the big haredi debate today in Israel. 90% of United Hatzola first-responders are haredim. Amazing organizations such as Yad Sarah, Ezer Mizion, Zaka and the various Bikur Cholims are virtually all staffed and run by haredim. The tireless and great Rabbi Grossman and, of course, the life-saving Rav Firer - plus dozens of others - are haredim who will answer the phone 24/7 to help every Jew in need.

I am not exaggerating when I say that the haredi population has tremendous potential to contribute enormously to the State of Israel… if we can work out this one difference of opinion. The haredim have to recognize that it needs to be a “give and take" relationship while the non-haredim have to acknowledge their importance and value to today’s Israel which we love so much.

I am convinced that with this mindset, we can find common ground and come together as one… and when that happens, no Jewish enemy will ever be able to stand against us.