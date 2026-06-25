The Haftorah for Parshat Balak contains one of the most powerful and concise statements of Jewish faith in all of Tanach.

After speaking of Israel’s destiny among the nations, the prophet Micah asks a question that every generation of Jews must confront anew: “What does the Lord require of you?"

His answer is deceptively simple: “Only to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your G-d" (Micah 6:8).

In just a few words, the prophet lays out a program for Jewish life. Not slogans. Not gestures. Not hollow religiosity. But a life rooted in moral seriousness, compassion and humility before Heaven.

The Haftorah opens with a sweeping vision of the Jewish people’s role in history. “The remnant of Jacob shall be among many peoples like dew from the Lord, like showers upon grass" (Micah 5:6). It is a striking image. Dew does not fall with the force of a storm. It does not arrive with noise or drama. It descends quietly, almost imperceptibly, yet it gives life.

That, says Micah, is part of Israel’s mission. The Jewish people are not merely another nation among the nations. We are meant to nourish the world with faith, conscience and moral clarity. Our influence is not always measured in power, territory or numbers. Sometimes it is found in the quiet persistence of Torah, in the stubborn refusal to abandon holiness, in the ability of a small people to remind mankind that history has meaning and that man is accountable to G-d.

But Micah does not offer a naïve or sentimental vision. In the very next verse, he compares Israel to “a lion among the beasts of the forest" (Micah 5:7). The same people likened to gentle dew are also likened to a lion.

There is a profound lesson here. Judaism does not confuse goodness with weakness. Israel is called upon to bring blessing to the world, but it is not commanded to be defenseless. A nation that seeks justice must also be prepared to defend it. A people that embodies kindness must still be capable of courage. The Jewish mission requires both moral sensitivity and national strength.

That message could hardly be more timely.

In an age when Israel is often condemned for defending itself, Micah reminds us that there is no contradiction between righteousness and resilience. The Jewish people can be a source of blessing to humanity while also insisting on the right to survive. We can aspire to justice without apologizing for strength. We can seek peace without surrendering to those who would destroy us.

But the Haftorah then shifts from destiny to introspection.

G-d, through the prophet, summons Israel to a kind of moral reckoning. “My people, what have I done to you, and how have I wearied you?" (Micah 6:3). It is a heartbreaking question. After all the miracles, all the deliverance, all the kindness shown by G-d, how could Israel drift from Him?

The prophet then reminds the people of the Exodus, of Moses, Aaron and Miriam, and of the dangers from which G-d saved them. The point is clear: Jewish history is not a random sequence of events. It is a record of Divine providence. To forget that is not merely a failure of memory. It is an act of ingratitude.

And then comes the central question: what does G-d actually want from us?

Micah imagines a person asking whether G-d desires extravagant offerings: thousands of rams, rivers of oil, numerous sacrifices. The prophet’s answer is a resounding no. G-d does not seek empty drama. He seeks transformed human beings.

“To do justice" means that Judaism cannot be confined to ritual alone. A Jew must care about honesty, fairness and the dignity of others. Courts must be just, business dealings must be honest and power must not be abused.

“To love kindness" goes even further. It is not enough to perform acts of kindness reluctantly or occasionally. We are commanded to love kindness, to cultivate it as a defining trait, to make compassion part of our character.

And “to walk humbly with your G-d" may be the hardest demand of all. Humility does not mean self-erasure. It means recognizing that we are not the ultimate authors of our success, our wisdom or our destiny. It means living with the awareness that every talent is a gift, every victory is a responsibility and every blessing carries an obligation.

This is the enduring power of the Haftorah for Parshat Balak. It reminds us that Jewish destiny is both national and personal. Israel must stand among the nations like dew and like a lion, bringing blessing while defending life. But each individual Jew must also ask: Am I living justly? Am I loving kindness? Am I walking humbly with G-d?

The world often tries to measure Israel by distorted standards. Micah gives us the true standard.

Not weakness, but justice. Not cruelty, but kindness. Not arrogance, but humility.

That is what G-d requires of us.

And that is what the Jewish people must continue to strive for.