Violence at the conclusion of the haredi protest convoy: A driver was caught on camera attacking a vehicle carrying haredi protesters on Highway 1 heading toward Tel Aviv.

The footage shows the man intentionally smashing the vehicle's side mirror and attempting to assault the occupants. Within moments, additional protesters gathered at the scene and confronted the man. The brawl was only brought to an end when police arrived at the location.

תיעוד: אדם שלף אקדח כלפי מפגינים חרדים בכביש 1צילום: דוברות

Earlier, an individual was filmed by protest organizers waving a handgun at haredi demonstrators. Organizers called on the police to crack down hard on threats directed at the protesters.