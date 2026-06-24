Caroline Glick, an Israeli journalist and commentator, warned that the world is facing a new front in the struggle against Israel and the Jewish people: an information war fueled by disinformation, social media manipulation and rising antisemitism.

Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit, Glick described what she called the “eighth front" of the current conflict: the battle over narratives, public opinion and the spread of hatred against Jews worldwide, particularly since the October 7th massacre.

Glick said the scale and speed of antisemitic content spreading online is unprecedented, arguing that platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become powerful channels for the distribution of propaganda and conspiracy theories.

She cited the experience of Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing, who she said receives waves of antisemitic responses whenever he publishes pro-Israel content, despite not being Jewish. According to Glick, such reactions often include automated accounts and coordinated online campaigns designed to silence supporters of Israel.

“The more information spreads, the more disinformation spreads as well," Glick said, arguing that the internet has not necessarily made societies more knowledgeable. Instead, she said, it has allowed false narratives to spread faster by exploiting existing prejudices.

Glick claimed that disinformation campaigns succeed because they do not require people to analyze complex issues, but instead offer simple explanations and targets to blame. She argued that antisemitic messaging is often tailored to existing biases and encourages people to openly express views they previously kept private.

She also accused foreign governments, including Iran, Qatar, Turkey, China, Russia and Pakistan, of using online influence operations to amplify anti-Israel and antisemitic messages, saying these efforts combine social media campaigns with attempts to influence academic and media institutions.

Turning to traditional institutions, Glick criticized parts of the mainstream media and academia, saying organizations once viewed as trusted sources of information have increasingly become vulnerable to ideological and financial influence.

“The first thing that we have to remember is that we have one commodity that’s on our side, and it’s called truth," she said, urging supporters of Israel to continue presenting facts despite hostile narratives.

She also defended Israel’s military conduct in Gaza, rejecting accusations of genocide and arguing that the Israel Defense Forces’ operations reflect efforts to avoid civilian casualties. She pointed to military analysts who have compared Israel’s combatant-to-civilian casualty ratio favorably with other modern conflicts. “We have to protect our lives, our country, our people, and move forward."