The Health Ministry announced that the results of tests conducted on two people who returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised concerns of Ebola infection were found to be negative.

The tests were carried out in accordance with professional protocols and accepted international guidelines for handling high-risk infectious diseases.

The Health Ministry emphasized that, as of now, no confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Israel. It was also stated that the two patients are continuing to receive medical care according to their condition.

Ebola is not transmitted through the air. Infection occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic sick person or through contact with blood, bodily fluids, or secretions. The Health Ministry noted that it continues to monitor the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The ministry further stated that system-wide preparations are underway to ensure the healthcare system’s optimal readiness for any possible scenario. At the same time, the ministry reiterated its call for the public to avoid non-essential travel to areas where there is active Ebola transmission.

The Health Ministry instructed that travelers returning from these areas who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days of their return should remain at home, avoid contact with others, and contact the “Kol Habriut" Health Hotline by phone.