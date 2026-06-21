מלווים את נוה בדרכו האחרונה באדיבות היישוב אדם

Residents of Geva Binyamin-Adam, together with the community's emergency services personnel, participated on Sunday in the funeral procession of Staff Sergeant Nave Habshoosh, who fell in battle in Lebanon last Thursday.

Hundreds of residents lined the road carrying Israeli flags to pay final respects to the young soldier, who served as a tank commander in the 52nd Battalion. The family left their home, accompanied by fire engines, ambulances, and police cars, for the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, where their son will be laid to rest.

Nave Habshoosh fell in the tank tragedy in southern Lebanon on Thursday night, together with Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein, Staff Sergeant Liav Kababia, and their battalion commander, LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon.

Nave is the third Geva Binyamin-Adam resident to fall since the war began in 2023, and the 64th resident of the Binyamin Region. He is survived by his parents, Haim and Einav, and his sisters Noam and Nesiya.