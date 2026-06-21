Tel Aviv University has been ranked as the top university in Israel in the QS World University Rankings for 2027, placing 208th worldwide.

The latest rankings, released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), positioned Tel Aviv University ahead of all other Israeli academic institutions. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 218th globally, while the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology was placed 334th.

The QS rankings, regarded as one of the leading global assessments of higher education institutions, evaluated more than 1,500 universities worldwide this year. The list was topped by MIT, Stanford University, and the University of Oxford.

Universities were assessed according to several key indicators, including research performance, teaching quality, graduate employability, and international reputation.

Tel Aviv University’s strongest result came in the “Citations per Faculty" category, where it ranked 29th in the world. The measure, which accounts for 20% of a university’s overall score, evaluates the impact and influence of researchers’ academic publications based on how frequently they are cited by scholars internationally.

The QS rankings are based on extensive data, including millions of academic publications and hundreds of thousands of surveys of academics and employers around the world.

The annual index compares approximately 1,500 higher education institutions using criteria such as research citations, academic reputation, graduate employment outcomes, and the international diversity of faculty and students.