The father of Sgt. First Class Nave Habshoosh, who was killed in the tank explosion disaster in Lebanon, paid tribute to his son on Sunday morning and spoke of the family's profound grief.

His father, Haim, who serves as deputy commander of the Yiftach (11th) Reserve Brigade, described Nave as a deeply loved young man who was always the first to help, give, and lend a hand to others.

"He was just a good boy. Everyone loved him. He was always willing to give up his own comfort, to help, and to contribute. He was an angel walking among us."

In recent months, Nave served in Lebanon as a tank commander in the 52nd Battalion. His father said Nave took immense pride in his service as both a combat soldier and commander in the Armored Corps, viewing it as a true calling.

"He was very proud of what he was doing. He wanted to be at the forefront. He felt what he was doing had real meaning."

About two weeks ago, Nave came home for what would be his final visit. Shortly afterward, he spent Shabbat with both sets of grandparents, whom he had not seen for a long time due to his operational service.

At 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, Nave sent his father a message: "Nave wrote that he might be coming home on Sunday, but told me not to tell his mother, so that if it didn't work out, she wouldn't be disappointed. An hour and a quarter later, the tank he was in struck an explosive device, and Nave was killed."

Nave is the third fallen soldier from Givat Binyamin and the 64th resident of the Binyamin Regional Council to fall since the beginning of the war.

He is survived by his parents, Haim and Einav, and his sisters, Noam and Nessia.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz eulogized him, saying: "Our hearts are broken by the fall of Nave Habshoosh, of blessed memory. Nave was among the finest sons of this land-a young man full of light, love for others, responsibility, and humility, who chose to stand on the front lines and defend the people of Israel.

"The dear Habshoosh family is part of the Binyamin Regional Council family. Einav and Noam serve the residents of Binyamin with great dedication, and the pain of Nave's loss is felt today in every home and every community.

"Precisely in the midst of this tremendous heartbreak, we look with appreciation and gratitude upon this remarkable generation of fighters-a generation willing to give everything for the people and the State of Israel. Nave was one of them.

"On behalf of all the residents of Binyamin, I embrace Haim, Einav, Noam, and Nessia and share in their deep mourning. We will continue to stand beside the family in every way they need."