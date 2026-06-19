Naveh Habshush, from the community of Adam in the Binyamin Region, was one of the four IDF soldiers who fell in the tragedy on Friday morning in southern Lebanon. He is survived by his parents, Haim and Einav, and two siblings, Noam and Nesiya.

In a Facebook post, Naveh's father, Haim, shared his feelings after receiving the news. "IDF officers came to us last night bearing the worst news of all. Naveh, my sweet and beloved son, was killed last night in Lebanon," the father wrote.

He added, "We will be happy to see everyone continue to go on hikes and try to continue with their routine as much as possible. For this, our Naveh was killed. So that we can continue living in this land, with security, joy, and calm. I love you all."

The tragic incident claimed the lives of three other soldiers, including LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, aged 32, from Beit HaShita, the commander of the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

An initial inquiry into the incident found that around 12:20 a.m., a suspicious target, either a drone or an anti-tank missile, struck a 52nd Battalion tank that was operating under the command of the Givati Brigade Combat Team in Kfar Tebnit, killing four soldiers.