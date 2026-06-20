US President Donald Trump refused to be photographed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G-7 conference in France, he said.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump blasted, "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France."

According to him, "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies," he accused. "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

Trump's post contradicts an earlier statement he made in an interview aired by Italy's La7 television network, during which described his meeting with Meloni at the G7 summit in France in dismissive terms.

"She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her," Trump said then. "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

In her own social media post, she responded, "President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interests, and that is exactly what I have always done."

"That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister. Italy remains a sovereign nation.

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani commented on X, "The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June."