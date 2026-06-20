Azerbaijani-language social media posts have circulated in recent weeks questioning the legacy of Albert Aqarunov, a Jewish National Hero of Azerbaijan, as Iranian and pro-Iranian accounts renewed claims that Azerbaijan is being used for Israeli operations against Iran.

The posts used phrases such as “the Albert Aqarunov lie has collapsed" and described his story as a “forgery." Some appeared alongside hashtags and language associated with Iranian supported subversive groups in Azerbaijan, which portray themselves as “opposition" to the secular authorities of the country. Their timing, wording and use of certain language mirror broader pro-Iranian narratives that have targeted Azerbaijan over its ties with Israel.

Aqarunov, a Mountain Jew from Baku, was killed in 1992 during the battle for Shusha and was later awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. He was buried in central Baku under both the Azerbaijani and Israeli flags. A school has been named after him, and a monument was erected in one of Baku’s districts in his honor. He is remembered not only for his battlefield heroism but also for never concealing his Jewish heritage. Azerbaijani authorities do not hide this fact either, and schoolchildren learn about it from the country’s history textbooks.

It is important to note that genuine Azerbaijani citizens reacted negatively to the Iranian online campaign. Monitoring shows that overwhelming amounts of social media posts about Agarunov had a completely different tone: he continues to be honored as a national hero. As for relations with Israel, many Azerbaijanis remember that Israel helped Azerbaijan reclaim territories occupied by Armenian separatists.

The online attack against Agarunov strangely coincided with a CNN report on June 5, which cited anonymous sources claiming that IDF commandos, intelligence personnel and Mossad operatives had operated from locations in southern Azerbaijan during the Iran war. The report said the Israeli presence was linked to intelligence gathering, drone activity and possible rescue operations near Iran’s northern border. No official sources were quoted, only anonymous, “familiar with the matter."

Officials in Baku said the claims were baseless and that Azerbaijan does not allow its territory to be used for military operations, intelligence activity or hostile actions against a third state. Iranian and pro-Iranian outlets have promoted similar claims about Azerbaijan since 2011. Iranian media, especially Tasnim and Fars News Agency - media outlets widely regarded as mouthpieces of the IRGC, have repeatedly alleged that Israel maintains military or intelligence infrastructure in Azerbaijan, near Iran’s northern border. Azerbaijan has consistently denied hosting foreign military bases or allowing attacks against Iran from its territory.

The same narrative appeared in 2012, when Foreign Policy reported that Israel had gained access to Azerbaijani airfields. Azerbaijan denied the report at the time, and Israeli officials also rejected the claims.

The recent posts about Aqarunov were noted by Azerbaijani commentators and Jewish-Azerbaijani community sources as part of a broader attempt to discredit his image.

Azerbaijani official sources have long identified Aqarunov as a Jewish Azerbaijani national hero. He was born in Baku in 1969, volunteered during the First Karabakh War and served as a tank commander. He was killed on May 8, 1992.

His Jewish identity has been openly acknowledged in Azerbaijani state and community materials. Azerbaijani officials have also presented him as an example of the country’s multiethnic national identity.

The targeting of Aqarunov comes amid broader Azerbaijani concern about Iran-linked disinformation. Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has previously said that during and after the Iran-Israel confrontation, Azerbaijan was targeted by coordinated disinformation involving hundreds of Iran-linked profiles and accounts across Telegram, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Western researchers have also documented massive Iranian influence operations using fake personas and coordinated messaging on major social media platforms. The content fits a wider pattern in which Azerbaijan is portrayed as serving Israeli interests against Iran. Baku has rejected that framing and has said its territory is not used against neighboring states. The recent posts targeting Aqarunov appeared as Iranian and pro-Iranian outlets continued to promote that claim.