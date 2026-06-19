For much of Jewish history, our enemies have relied upon a simple assumption. That if enough pressure is applied, eventually Jews will retreat.

Sometimes that pressure comes from governments, sometimes from mobs, sometimes from activists, sometimes from social or professional consequences. Often from the fear of standing alone.

The method changes, the objective rarely does. To make Jews smaller, quieter, less visible, less willing to stand openly behind who we are and what we believe.

This week offered several reminders that the strategy does not always work. Some people refuse to be intimidated, refuse to bend, refuse to stay silent.

So this week’s Shabbat Shalom is dedicated to those who stood their ground and had the courage to say no.

Shabbat Shalom to Jerry Seinfeld.

For nearly two years now, much of the entertainment industry has been engaged in a curious exercise. Not the pursuit of peace, not meaningful dialogue, not even legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy, something that exists in abundance within Israel itself. Rather, an increasingly aggressive effort to force Jews into a public act of disavowal.

The rules are remarkably simple. If you are Jewish, your views on almost every subject become irrelevant until you have first condemned Israel. The more visible you are, the louder the demand becomes.

Some comply, in fact some do so enthusiastically, discovering that there are rewards available for those willing to publicly separate themselves from their own community. Others arrive there more reluctantly, not because they necessarily believe what they are saying, but because endless pressure has a habit of wearing people down.

The abuse, social isolation, accusations, professional consequences. The constant demand to prove that you are one of the “good ones." Eventually many conclude that the easiest path is simply to give people what they want.

That is why Jerry Seinfeld matters.

Throughout the past two years he has been subjected to sustained criticism, abuse and pressure because of his support for Israel and because of his refusal to apologise for being a Zionist. Yet he has remained remarkably consistent.

He has not sought approval from people who would never give it. He has not abandoned long-held beliefs because they suddenly became unfashionable. He has not discovered a new political position every time social media demanded one. He has simply refused to be bullied and what makes that particularly significant is how rare it has become.

Consider Helen Mirren. Here is somebody who has spoken warmly and affectionately about Israel for decades. Someone who spent time on a kibbutz as a teenager. Someone who portrayed Golda Meir, the founding mother of modern Israel, in a role she described as one of the proudest of her career.

Yet after becoming the target of public hostility and abuse, even she appears to have shifted her position, leaning into language and accusations that would once have been unthinkable.

That is how these campaigns work. Not by changing minds overnight, but by making the cost of holding certain opinions feel increasingly unbearable.

Jerry Seinfeld’s significance lies not in the fact that he is famous, but in the fact that he has refused to pay that price. At a time when so many public figures are discovering reasons to distance themselves from the world’s only Jewish state, he has simply stood where he always stood.

Sometimes courage is not saying something new. Sometimes courage is refusing to abandon what you already know to be true.

Shabbat Shalom to Jerry Seinfeld and to those who understand that standing your ground is often the first step towards standing tall.