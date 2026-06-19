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Total Dedication to Torah

The breadth and depth of knowledge required for true Torah scholarship must come at the expense of pleasures and leisure activities that are acceptable for the general population.

Rabbi Avraham HaCohen Kook
Rabbi Avraham HaCohen KookParshat Hashavua
  • 2 minutes
הראי"ה זצ"ל
הראי"ה זצ"לצילום: ארכיון בית הרב קוק