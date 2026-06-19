In a world where scientists and billionaires are trying to defeat aging and death, it is a good time to take a closer look at one of the most interesting Mitzvot: Parah Aduma.

Did you know that there is an entire Masechet devoted to this topic? Masechet Parah.

The Midrash (Bamidbar Rabbah, Chukat 19:7) says that when Moshe Rabbeinu went up to Har Sinai, he heard Hashem discussing Masechet Parah, quoting its opening sentence.

Let us try to understand this first sentence and explore what it may be teaching us:

רַבִּי אֱלִיעֶזֶר אוֹמֵר, עֶגְלָה, בַּת שְׁנָתָהּ. וּפָרָה, בַּת שְׁתַּיִם

Translation: Rabbi Eliezer says that an eglah is one year old, while a parah is two years old.



So we see there are two different Mitzvot. A Parah Aduma, the red heifer, must be two years old. An egla arufa, however, must be younger, only one year old.

The distinction between the older heifer and the younger calf immediately brings to mind a famous Midrash (Bamidbar Rabbah, Chukat 19:8, also cited by Rashi to Chukat 19:22) that explains part of the meaning behind the Parah Aduma:

"It is like the son of a maidservant who made a mess in the king's palace. The king said, 'Let his mother come and clean up the mess.'

In the same way, God said, 'Let the cow come and clean up the sin of the Golden Calf.'"

Perhaps the Mishna is hinting to this understanding. A red heifer needs to be an older "mother," brought for Kapara on the "baby" calf-the sin of the Chet Haegel.

Let us take another step into the meaning of this Mishna.

The Mishna is clearly comparing two Mitzvot: Parah Aduma and Egla Arufa.

There are many similarities between them:

Both involve heifers.

Both must be animals that never had a yoke ("Ol") placed upon them.

Both are unique Korbanot that are slaughtered outside the Mikdash.

The Gemara itself compares some of their laws to one another (see Sotah 46a).

Yet there are two additional parallels.

Both Mitzvot address death.

The Parah Aduma purifies one who became tameh (ritually impure) through contact with a dead body and thereby enables entry into the Mikdash. The Egla Arufa addresses the tragedy of an unsolved murder, when a person's body is found and the killer remains unknown.

Above all, however, both are connected to the sin of the Chet Haegel.

The Parah Aduma is the "mother" cleaning up after her "child."

The Egla Arufa may also be connected to the Chet Haegel, where a murder took place when Chur, who attempted to oppose the sin, was killed (Kli Yakar, Chukat 19:2).

It turns out that these two Mitzvot have many similarities not only in their laws, but also in their purpose and meaning.

Perhaps, then, through the opening sentence of Masechet Parah, we are already being introduced to some of the deeper meanings behind this Mitzva.

Parah Aduma is a unique Mitzva that teaches us how to deal with the greatest curse brought into the world through Adam Harishon's sin: death. Following the Chet Haegel, we were once again subjected to death.

The red heifer, which comes to bring Kapparah for that sin, is the Torah's attempt to purify death through life and Torah - Zot Chukat HaTorah.