A Channel 13 employee who had worked at the network for just one week was revealed to be an impostor and was immediately dismissed after her identity was uncovered.

According to a report by Ynet, the person who uncovered the alleged deception was reality show participant Avraham Aklum.

Aklum said that he recently received a message from someone claiming to be a Channel 13 employee, who offered to provide him with important information. After the two exchanged several messages, he became suspicious that something was not right.

He decided to verify whether the person was genuinely employed by the network and arrived unannounced at Channel 13’s offices. There, he found the woman who had contacted him.

Despite confirming that she was physically present at the offices, Aklum continued investigating and brought his concerns to the attention of the company’s management.

He later discovered that the woman had only been employed by the network for one week and had allegedly used her position to contact several public figures in an attempt to share information she had access to through her work.

Channel 13 News responded: “Indeed, we fell victim to an impostor who, fortunately, was exposed immediately and was fired before she was able to cause any damage."