Antisemitic hostility in Germany climbed to an unprecedented peak in 2025, reaching a total of 8,725 logged offenses, according to the annual findings released Wednesday by the Berlin-based Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) and quoted by JNS.

The monitor highlighted that the high frequency of anti-Jewish activity has remained unwavering since the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, drastically reshaping daily realities for the local Jewish population. The documentation revealed that 68% of all recorded incidents involved "Israel-related antisemitism."

The 2025 data reflects an escalation of 98 occurrences compared to the prior year's tally, comprising 257 cases of overt threats and 178 physical assaults. By comparison, the baseline of anti-Jewish behavior stood at a significantly lower ,2,480 instances in 2022.

The comprehensive findings detailed individual instances of hostility across the country. In the western border community of Kehl, situated near Strasbourg, four Jewish citizens were targeted with verbal slurs and spat upon outside a prayer venue.

Meanwhile, in the state of Hesse, a rabbi was physically shoved inside a grocery store, causing his phone to be stolen in front of his children during a confrontation where attackers explicitly targeted him with remarks regarding Israel.

The research also uncovered four separate flashpoints of "extreme violence," prominently featuring a terrorist assault at Berlin’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Josef Schuster, who leads the Central Council of Jews in Germany, underscored the severity of the findings by noting the count averages roughly 24 anti-Jewish actions every single day.

“These are not statistical outliers; it is the grim reality in Germany. The 2025 annual report from RIAS clearly shows that we are witnessing antisemitism solidify at record levels rather than easing," Schuster said.