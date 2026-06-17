IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launcher IDF Spokesperson

A few minutes after the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward IDF soldiers, the Israeli Air Force struck the launcher, which was loaded and ready to fire additional rockets.

As a result of the strike, additional rockets were launched from the launcher and fell in open areas in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the evening, the IDF reported that the Air Force intercepted several rockets launched toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Several additional rockets fell adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.