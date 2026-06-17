American internet star IShowSpeed, one of the most influential and watched creators in the world, delivered a surprising message to his fans in Israel during a short interview conducted at halftime of the match between France and Senegal at the World Cup tournament taking place in the United States.

In an interview conducted by Israeli reporter Ori Levy, Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was asked if he had a message for viewers and fans in Israel.

At first he asked for clarification about exactly who was meant, and after he was told it was Israel, he replied, "We appreciate all my fans there. Thank you all. I appreciate you very much."

The short clip quickly went viral on social media, in part because Speed has previously expressed public support for Palestinians and has been heard several times shouting "Free Palestine" during his streams.

Speed is now considered one of the most prominent figures in the online world. His YouTube channel has more than 55 million subscribers, he has tens of millions of followers on Instagram, and on TikTok he is regarded as one of the most popular creators in the world.

The large exposure his persona has received during the World Cup tournament only increased interest in the interview. On social media, some suggested that Speed may not have been aware he was speaking to an Israeli media outlet when he gave the interview.