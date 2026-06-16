The struggle against the arrests of haredi draft dodgers is expected to escalate tomorrow (Wednesday), with a series of demonstrations and protest rallies announced by various groups within the haredi community.

At the center of the events is expected to be a protest rally by the Gur Hasidic community outside the gates of the military’s Prison 10. This is an unusual step by Israel’s largest hasidic group, which announced that the rally will take place at 4:00 p.m. under the leadership of the sons of the Gerrer Rebbe and the community’s rabbis.

The move comes following the arrest of a draft evader affiliated with the hasidic group, who, according to its members, went to the recruitment office in order to arrange his status but was arrested there and sentenced to prison.

According to the hasidic group’s announcement, thousands of followers, including married yeshiva students and yeshiva students, are expected to participate in the rally. The event will include the Mincha prayer service, the recitation of chapters of Psalms, and speeches protesting the arrests.

At the same time, the Jerusalem Faction also announced the renewal of protests following the arrest of kollel student Aviel Cohen from Netivot. Cohen, a graduate of the “Be’er HaTalmud" yeshiva and a kollel student in Kfar Avraham in Petah Tikva, was arrested two days ago at the Gilat Junction near Ofakim.

Today, Cohen was brought before a military disciplinary proceeding and sentenced to 14 days of actual imprisonment in a military prison. Sources close to him said an appeal against the decision has been filed.

Following the sentence, the Jerusalem Faction announced demonstrations at several locations across the country. Organizers described the move as part of the struggle against the arrests of yeshiva students and kollel scholars.

Security officials and police are preparing for the protests with reinforced forces amid concerns over traffic disruptions and road blockages, similar to those that occurred during previous demonstrations.