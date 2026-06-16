ההאשמה החריגה של ח"כ עדי עזוז ערוץ 7

Member of Knesset Adi Azuz of the Yesh Atid party alleged during a discussion in the Education Committee that she was repeatedly harassed during the last term in the Knesset.

"As a member of Knesset I was harassed a million times by MKs and maintenance staff," Azuz said.

Committee chair MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party) reacted with astonishment. "This is very serious. On behalf of all committee members we beg you to reveal who harassed you and to file a complaint, because this is a very serious allegation. File a complaint and expose them. Let the public know. This is a very serious incident."