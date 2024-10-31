A man walked into a kosher restaurant in Brooklyn and harassed Jewish customers with antisemitic rhetoric, footage posted to social media by Jewish Future Alliance Director Yaacov Behrman showed.

The man made numerous antisemitic statements accusing Jews of being "evil," "killing babies," trying to assassinate John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump, and claimed that "Hitler was onto something."

The incident occurred this morning.

Behrman wrote, "This morning, someone walked into a kosher store on Utica and Bergen in Brooklyn and verbally harassed the customers. Anti-Semitism is real. America, wake up!"