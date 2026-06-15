An editorial published this morning (Monday) in the newspaper Haaretz called for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, who has been held in Israel since December 2024.

The article was published after Abu Safiya’s image was revealed last week during a Supreme Court hearing, where he appeared remotely via video call as part of a petition he filed against his continued detention. The image sparked criticism and reactions around the world regarding the conditions in which he is being held.

Under the headline “Release Abu Safiya," the editorial stated that “as with all other detainees from the Gaza Strip, including 13 doctors, Israel has presented no evidence against him and has not filed an indictment against him." It further claimed that he is being held under the status of an “unlawful combatant" and that his detention is periodically extended by the court.

The article went on to claim that after the petition was filed, Abu Safiya was transferred from Ketziot Prison to solitary confinement in Nafha Prison. The newspaper described his work as a doctor during the war and called on the state to file an indictment if it has evidence against him - or release him if it does not - calling his detention “an injustice and collective punishment of the residents of the Strip who need their services."

However, the editorial did not mention the allegations raised in Israel against Abu Safiya. According to Israeli sources, armed terrorists operated inside the hospital compound during the fighting, and the site is suspected of having been used for activities by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Israeli officials further claim that although Abu Safiya was presented for years as a pediatrician and hospital director, he was involved in organizational activity within Hamas and participated in official events held by the organization. Documentation has also been published in Israel that allegedly links Abu Safiya to Hamas, including footage in which he is seen wearing the organization’s uniform and claims that he allegedly held a senior role in its military medical system.

According to Israeli sources quoted by Ynet, Abu Safiya is being held in Israel for continued investigation and detention. It was further claimed that his name was not previously included in prisoner release deals involving Arab detainees, partly due to the severity of the allegations against him.

Security officials described his case as one of high security sensitivity, with serious allegations raised regarding his alleged dual identity as both a doctor and a Hamas operative.