Official figures from the Prime Minister’s Office show a significant and ongoing decrease in the volume of government advertising placed in the Haaretz newspaper.

The information was provided in response to a Freedom of Information request by the organization B’Tsalmo, following a boycott by government ministries against the newspaper. The document details advertising expenditures from 2023 through March 2026.

According to the data, government advertising in Haaretz totaled 1,862,424.69 shekels in 2023. In 2024, a first decline was recorded, with the amount dropping to 1,506,247.81 shekels. The downward trend intensified in 2025, when spending fell to just 715,071.34 shekels.

Updated figures for 2026 show that as of March, advertising in Haaretz amounted to 92,034.45 shekels.

In comparison, other newspapers such as Israel Hayom and Yedioth Ahronoth each received more than 2 million shekels in government advertising budgets in 2025.

The decline in advertising in Haaretz is particularly notable against the backdrop of a sharp overall increase in LAPAM’s digital advertising budgets. While digital ad spending stood at about 2.46 million shekels in 2023, it grew to approximately 10.35 million shekels in 2024.

Shai Glick, CEO of the B’Tsalmo organization, commented on the figures, stating: “The data prove that our campaign is bearing fruit. It is unacceptable for Israeli taxpayers’ money to fund a newspaper that in many cases operates against IDF soldiers and the values of the state. The 50% drop in advertising in Haaretz is an important first step, but it is not enough. We demand that the government complete the process and reduce advertising in this newspaper by 100%, except for exceptional cases of essential security or humanitarian announcements. We will continue to monitor and ensure that public funds are directed to a מגוון of media outlets and not to inciting platforms."