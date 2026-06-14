According to sources familiar with the issue, an unusually high number of national-religious cadets have been dismissed from the elite Sayeret Matkal training track. The claims emerge from information obtained by Arutz Sheva.

According to the data, 10 of the 11 cadets dismissed in a single round from the course were religious. It is further alleged that nine of them were removed following sociometric evaluations conducted during training.

One of the cases involves a yeshiva graduate from southern Israel who was dismissed from the course just two months before completing it. The decision was made after a female soldier who had recently completed the program was assigned to his team.

Another case concerns the son of a Religious Zionist rabbi. The soldier served in the program, was considered an outstanding cadet, and received positive evaluations from his commanders.

He was later dismissed following the results of sociometric questionnaires completed by members of his team. He currently serves in another elite unit.

The sociometric process involves questionnaires in which soldiers are asked to evaluate their fellow team members. However, sources familiar with the matter note that the final decision regarding a cadet's future in the program is made by commanders.

According to those sources, cadets who are dismissed from the course are generally not given a full explanation of the reasons behind the decision, making it difficult for them to understand or appeal their dismissal.

Individuals who work closely with religious soldiers in elite units have argued that the use of sociometric assessments and their impact on cadets from religious backgrounds should be examined, particularly in cases where they constitute a minority within their teams.