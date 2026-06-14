The IDF has opened, for the first time, a dedicated underground facility for haredi soldiers at the Tel Nof Air Force base.

As part of the initiative, approximately 20 haredi technicians were inducted last week and will begin working in the maintenance of F-15 aircraft in the “Spearhead" (106) squadron.

The soldiers completed basic-level technician training at the Air Force technical base in Haifa. The training lasted about two months and was adapted to the haredi lifestyle.

The IDF stated that the move is part of an effort to expand enlistment from the haredi sector and integrate additional soldiers into professional and meaningful roles within the Air Force.

After their induction at Tel Nof, the technicians will join routine maintenance work on the fighter jets as part of the squadron’s operational system.

The IDF emphasized that expanding service tracks for the haredi sector includes adjustments during training and service, while maintaining their religious lifestyle and enabling advancement to command and officer positions.

According to the military, the initiative is intended to address operational needs while also broadening service opportunities for haredi soldiers seeking to integrate into professional roles within the security establishment.