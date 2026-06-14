Iran’s decision to launch ballistic missiles at Israel after months of ceasefire was not only a military message but also an attempt to demonstrate the new balance of power in Tehran.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the driving force behind the decision was Revolutionary Guards commander Ahmad Vahidi, who has emerged in recent months as a key figure within the Iranian regime.

Vahidi prevailed over more moderate voices in Tehran who opposed the strike out of concern that it could damage contacts with the United States and jeopardize the possibility of an agreement. He persuaded Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to support the missile launch, which led to the first exchange of fire between Iran and Israel since the ceasefire in April.

According to the report, Vahidi has also adopted a hardline position in talks with Washington, demanding the restoration of Iran’s military deterrence capabilities, protection for Hezbollah, and the preservation of Tehran’s missile stockpiles and frozen financial assets. His influence grew after he replaced Mohammad Pakpour, who was injured in a military strike. Vahidi now commands approximately 200,000 fighters, making him the head of the regime’s most powerful armed force.

One of the founders of the Revolutionary Guards in 1979, Vahidi served as head of its intelligence branch at the age of 23, established the Quds Force, and helped transform Hezbollah into a dominant force in Lebanon. Since becoming commander of the Revolutionary Guards, he has shaped Iran’s military and political strategy, including its actions in the Strait of Hormuz and its approach to dealings with Israel and the US.

According to Arab and Iranian sources, Vahidi has repeatedly bypassed President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, setting the regime’s priorities regarding the war. As a result, he has become the principal obstacle to reaching an agreement with the United States.