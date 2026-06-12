Few figures in the Torah are as perplexing as Korach.

Unlike Pharaoh, Balak or Amalek, Korach was not an external enemy seeking to destroy the Jewish people. He was one of their own. A Levite of distinguished lineage, he belonged to one of the most prominent families in Israel. He lived in the generation that witnessed the Exodus from Egypt, stood at Mount Sinai and experienced Divine revelation firsthand.

Yet despite all this, Korach launched one of the most destructive rebellions in Jewish history.

On the surface, his challenge seemed noble enough: “For all the congregation are holy, and the Lord is among them. Why do you exalt yourselves over the assembly of the Lord?" (Numbers 16:3).

At first glance, Korach sounds almost democratic. He speaks in the language of equality and inclusion. Why should Moses and Aaron hold positions of authority? Why shouldn’t leadership be shared more broadly?

But the Sages saw through Korach’s rhetoric.

The Mishnah in Pirkei Avot (5:17) teaches that every dispute that is for the sake of Heaven will endure, while every dispute that is not for the sake of Heaven will not endure. As the classic example of a dispute not for the sake of Heaven, the Mishnah cites the controversy of Korach and his followers.

Korach’s arguments sounded principled. His motives were not. Beneath the lofty slogans lay something far less admirable: resentment.

Rashi, citing the Midrash, explains that Korach was upset because he had been passed over for a position of leadership within the tribe of Levi. He believed he deserved greater honor and could not accept the decision that had been made.

In other words, Korach wrapped a personal grievance in the language of public virtue. And that is what makes his story so timeless.

Human beings possess a remarkable ability to convince themselves that selfish motives are actually noble ones. We can cloak jealousy in the language of justice, ambition in the language of principle and personal disappointment in the language of moral outrage.

Korach may have spoken about equality, but what he really wanted was power. That is why his rebellion proved so dangerous.

The greatest threats to a community often do not come from people who openly declare hostile intentions. They come from those who present themselves as champions of a righteous cause while being driven by ego and self-interest.

Throughout history, countless movements have begun with lofty ideals only to be corrupted by the ambitions of those leading them. Noble words can be powerful, but they are not enough. We must always ask what lies beneath them.

This is particularly true in an age dominated by social media.

Today, outrage has become a form of currency. Public criticism can spread instantly, and accusations can travel around the world before facts have a chance to catch up. The temptation to tear others down has never been greater.

Korach would have thrived on social media. He was charismatic. He knew how to mobilize supporters. The Torah tells us that he gathered 250 prominent men, leaders of the congregation and people of renown. He understood how to build a coalition and create a narrative.

Most importantly, he knew how to exploit dissatisfaction.

Every community contains people who feel overlooked, frustrated or aggrieved. A skilled demagogue can take those frustrations and channel them into a movement. That is precisely what Korach did.

Yet there is another side to the story that is equally important.

Throughout the episode, Moses displays extraordinary restraint. Rather than reacting with anger, he falls on his face in prayer. Rather than seeking revenge, he attempts repeatedly to reason with his opponents. Even when confronted with open rebellion, Moses remains focused on preserving the unity of the nation.

His response teaches an important lesson. Leadership is not about winning arguments. It is about serving a higher purpose.

Moses did not seek his position. In fact, when G-d first called upon him at the burning bush, he repeatedly tried to decline. Leadership was a burden he accepted out of duty, not a prize he sought out of ambition.

Korach and Moses therefore represent two fundamentally different approaches to life. One sought honor and could never find satisfaction. The other fled from honor and became the greatest leader in Jewish history.

The contrast is striking.

In a world that constantly encourages us to compare ourselves to others, Korach reminds us of the dangers of envy. When we become consumed by what someone else has, we lose sight of the blessings that are already our own.

In Pirkei Avot (4:1), Ben Zoma teaches, “Who is wealthy? One who is happy with his portion".

Korach had status, influence and privilege. And the Talmud (Pesachim 119a) describes his vast wealth. Yet it was not enough.

Korach’s tragedy was not that he lacked greatness. His tragedy was that he could not appreciate the greatness he already possessed.

That is a lesson worth remembering.

For resentment rarely destroys the object of its envy. More often, it destroys the person who harbors it.

Korach’s rebellion began with a complaint about someone else’s position. It ended with the earth opening beneath his feet.

And the distance between those two points is shorter than many of us would like to believe.