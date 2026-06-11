A prehistoric cave dating back between 400,000 and 250,000 years is currently being uncovered on the outskirts of the town of Fureidis, south of Haifa, near the Zikhron Ya’akov interchange.

The excavation of the cave, a time capsule that remained sealed for hundreds of thousands of years since the time of the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, is funded by Ayalon Highways Company and directed by Dr. Kobi Vardi and Amit Gabbay of the Israel Antiquities Authority, in cooperation with Prof. Ron Shimelmitz of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology and the School of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures at the University of Haifa.

Findings discovered in the cave Credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

“We have been fortunate to excavate a unique site of global importance that has been protected from the ravages of time thanks to the exceptional conditions that existed here," said Prof. Ron Shimelmitz of the University of Haifa. “This time capsule belongs to a unique period at the end of the Lower Paleolithic era, just before Neanderthals and modern humans became dominant and spread across many regions. Only a handful of sites from this important phase have been uncovered in Israel and the wider Levant, and most of them are inaccessible for research."

“The gradual changes that emerged during this period in human physiology, technology, and society foreshadowed the traits and complex behavioral patterns that developed later and characterize both Neanderthals and modern humans," explained Prof. Shimelmitz.

“To a degree, they can be seen as the seeds that led to the development of our complex culture. One of the central processes taking place during this period is the transition to living in larger groups and spending longer periods at the same sites. Caves from this period have yielded evidence of intensive use of fire and prolonged human activity, suggesting complex and rich camp life. These are findings that many researchers associate with the development of social cooperation and the transmission of knowledge, as part of the processes of human evolution."

According to Dr. Kobi Vardi, head of the Prehistory Branch at the Israel Antiquities Authority, “It is very rare to find a site in such a state of preservation. Every prehistorian who visits the site is absolutely thrilled. The site, which is no less important than the well-known Nahal Me’arot site - and dates to the same period - will allow us to study in high resolution how humans lived at that time. The culture we are investigating here was characterized by a variety of advanced methods for producing flint tools, including small sharp handaxes, scrapers, and blades. The excavation is also uncovering animal bones, including fallow deer, gazelle, and ancient horses, alongside evidence of the presence of water, which may have made the site attractive for ancient hunter-gatherer groups."

In light of the site’s importance, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa are advancing a large-scale research program that seeks to reconstruct how humans lived, adapted to their environment, and developed new lifestyles and technologies over the course of human evolution.

“We very much appreciate the enthusiasm shown by Ayalon Highways Company in enabling us to undertake the excavation. The hope is that after the research is completed, this site will be open and accessible to all: to the residents of Fureidis, students at the nearby school, and anyone interested in the prehistory of the region," the researchers concluded.