Defense officials cleared for publication on Wednesday that part of an Iranian missile struck the Ramat David Airbase on Sunday night. The Air Force is still investigating the circumstances of the incident and currently assesses that the object was likely debris from an interception.

Satellite imagery taken on Monday raised the possibility that the base was hit during the missile barrage launched by Iran.

A comparison with earlier satellite images of the same area of the base shows that a dark mark now appears where a hangar previously stood. According to assessments, the finding may indicate a possible impact at the site.

The discussion surrounding the new image comes amid previous reports indicating damage to IDF bases during the earlier confrontation with Iran. An analysis of satellite imagery published by the company Soar at the time pointed to damage at several military facilities across the country.

According to those reports, two impact sites were identified at Ramat David Air Force Base. One was believed to have been used for support vehicles and equipment, while the other reportedly served as a refueling and service area for fighter aircraft.

In addition, satellite images reportedly showed a change in the terrain near a building at the Unit 8200 base in Meisher, near Tzfat (Safed). According to Soar's analysis, the finding may indicate a strike that occurred during March.

Those reports also mentioned damage observed at a defensive position at Nevatim Airbase, as well as a large fire at Camp Shimshon. According to the satellite analysis, the fire spread across an area of approximately 200 meters within the base following a drone attack attributed to Hezbollah.