Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin NetanyahuChaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Likud party on Wednesday issued an official clarification regarding the political future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the upcoming elections - and with G-d’s help, he will win," the party statement read.

The statement follows a claim by US President Donald Trump that it is "an open question" whether Netanyahu will run for another term.

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On Tuesday night, Trump told ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that it is "an open question" whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will run for re-election, wondering, "if Bibi even wants to continue."

"I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he's a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he's a wartime prime minister," Trump said, before adding, "That's okay, just like I'm a wartime president."