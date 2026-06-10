The Likud party on Wednesday issued an official clarification regarding the political future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will run in the upcoming elections - and with G-d’s help, he will win," the party statement read.

The statement follows a claim by US President Donald Trump that it is "an open question" whether Netanyahu will run for another term.

On Tuesday night, Trump told ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that it is "an open question" whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will run for re-election, wondering, "if Bibi even wants to continue."

"I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know he's a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he's a wartime prime minister," Trump said, before adding, "That's okay, just like I'm a wartime president."