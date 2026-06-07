It has been cleared for publication that Master Sergeant (Res.) Haim Kalomiti, aged 55, from Tzur Natan, is the victim of the shooting attack in the seamline area between the Samaria and Sharon regions.

Kalomiti served as a regional defense soldier in the 8881st Battalion of the Ephraim Brigade.

Five people were wounded to varying degrees during the terrorist shooting spree. Among those wounded was the Security Coordinator of Tzur Natan, who was severely wounded during an exchange of fire with the terrorist at the same scene where Master Sergeant (Res.) Kalomiti fell.

The investigation into the attack found that the terrorist, Amer Yassin, an Arab Israeli citizen from Tayibe, left his home at 10:30 in a stolen Israeli car.

Approximately ten minutes later, he arrived at the gas station near Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal and opened fire at civilians, wounding two.

תיעוד מזירת הפיגוע בסלעית: רבש"ץ היישוב השיב אש והרחיק את המחבל דוברות מועצת שומרון

The terrorist then continued his rampage at Tzur Yitzhak, shooting at the guard booth and wounding the security guard. From there, he drove toward Tzur Natan, shot at the town's guard booth, and then continued toward Sla'it.

While driving, the terrorist noticed Kalomiti sitting in his car and shot and murdered him. When he reached Sla'it, the terrorist opened fire at the guard booth. The community's security coordinator returned fire, causing the terrorist to flee.

Security forces pursued the terrorist and eliminated him in a field between Tzur Natan and Tayibe, near the Tayibe Quarries.