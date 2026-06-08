The IDF on Monday completed a wave of strikes targeting aerial defense systems belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.

Now, the IDF has released footage showing the destruction of one of the aerial defense systems, which housed missiles intended to target aircraft.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of missiles inside the launcher.

"Their destruction further enhances the Israeli Air Force's aerial superiority in Iranian airspace, in order to continue and remove threats to the civilians of the State of Israel," the IDF noted.