Since Hitler’s Nazi Germany, there has never been a regime more focused on attacking Jews as well as their own citizens opposed to the regime than the current government in Iran. They have reportedly massacred over 40,000 of their own citizens and wounded around 200,000 others for peacefully demonstrating their opposition to the regime.

Despite being thousands of miles away from Israel, their singular focus has been doing everything possible to destroy the world’s only tiny Jewish state, the State of Israel. Iran has funded approximately 90% of Hezbollah’s budget and remains the primary financial backer of Hamas and the Houthis and all of their goals is to destroy Israel.

Iran's nuclear ambitions endanger the US, Israel and the world

Iran is also the only non-nuclear power in the world to enrich their own uranium, which a country that does not desire a nuclear weapon would not do. Iran currently possesses an estimated 440-460 kilograms enriched uranium to 60% purity. The only practical purpose for uranium enriched to that level is the development of nuclear weapons. Steve Witkoff publicly disclosed that during negotiations prior to the war Iran boasted that it would never give up its uranium stockpile, which Iranian officials told Witkoff that this would enable Iran to create 9-11 atomic bombs.

Only buffoons like Joe Kent, Cenk Uygur, and others cite the Iranian leadership’s fatwa against nuclear weapons as though it supersedes Iran’s actual conduct, which directly contradicts that fatwa. They cannot answer a simple question: if Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons, why enrich uranium domestically and to levels with no civilian application beyond bomb-making? Why construct enrichment facilities deep beneath mountains?

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino stated that U.S. intelligence made clear President Trump had no choice but to act militarily to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Secretary of State Rubio also stated that Iran was producing approximately 100 ballistic missiles per month, while defensive interceptor missiles could only be produced at roughly seven per month, making the cost of waiting too high.

Iran's war against Israel

Israel’s Chief of Staff, Zamir, described the success of the Trump Administration’s actions against Iran:

“Its leaders are being hunted, most of its military capabilities have been destroyed, its nuclear program has been set back by years. Its economy is collapsing, and its citizens have yet to grasp the scale of the disaster their extremist leaders have brought upon them."

Those who opposed the war refuse to acknowledge that Iran is now far less dangerous than it was before the conflict and that the world is safer because of these actions. They have also failed to present any viable alternative strategy to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Biden and Obama Administrations' policies, in contrast, proved to be a disastrous failure, leaving Iran militarily and economically stronger and only weeks away from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The easing of sanctions further emboldened Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, contributing to the October 7-8, 2023 attacks against Israel, which it planned.

Iran's war against Jews worldwide

Iran has not only waged war against Israel but has also carried out and funded a campaign of terrorism targeting President Trump, his family, Jews around the world, and Western interests more broadly. The U.S. government reported that Iran attempted twice to assassinate President Trump. The New York Post reported that Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national arrested in Turkey for planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets, had also plotted to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for President Trump’s 2020 strike that killed Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

The Jewish Insider news service reports that Federal prosecutors in Germany charged a Danish national accused of acting on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The German Prosecutors found that with support from the IRGC’s Quds Force, he allegedly planned attacks on leaders of Germany’s Jewish community as well as Jewish-owned grocery stores in Berlin.

In Australia, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) traced the command structure behind two major arson attacks back to Iran’s IRGC, including a firebombing at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and an attack on the kosher restaurant Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney.

All of these attacks on world Jewry are not surprising as Ahmad Vahidi is the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), appointed to the role in March 2026. He is widely sought by international authorities for allegedly acting as the mastermind behind the 1994 bombing of the AMIA (Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina) Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people.

It is obvious that the main culprit behind the worldwide attack on Jews has been Iran. Iran epitomizes a regime that claims it is antizionist and not antisemitic but its actions shows that it is behind attacking Jews worldwide for no other reason than the fact they are Jewish.

Iran's murder of Americans

Iran is also responsible for attacks that killed more than 600 Americans in Iraq, as well as the October 23, 1983 Marine Barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. Marines.

The Obama and Biden Administrations pursued policies of appeasement toward Iran, and those policies failed completely. Sanctions relief and financial concessions did not improve the lives of the Iranian people, despite President Obama publicly saying he believed the Iranian government would use the windfall of funds from his easing sanctions to benefit its own people. Instead, Iran increased its military budget by roughly 40% and expanded funding for Hezbollah and Hamas.

Opponents of President Trump’s prior decisions to attack Iran appear to advocate for the same failed Obama-Biden approach toward Iran - an approach that already proved disastrous. They also appear to advocate to stand idly by and do nothing while Iran brutally massacres its own people.

We do not yet know the ultimate outcome, and we call on the president to finish the job, but we do know that because President Trump took action against Iran the world is safer.