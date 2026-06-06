Two boys, ages 13 and 15, were bitten by a viper snake on Saturday in the Mir Forest in Jerusalem.

The report of the incident was received by Magen David Adom’s (MDA) dispatch center at 4:55 p.m., and medical teams were called to the scene.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided the two with initial medical treatment at the scene. The 15-year-old was evacuated in moderate condition, while the 13-year-old’s condition was defined as light.

After receiving initial treatment, the two were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, where they will continue to receive treatment and undergo medical examinations.