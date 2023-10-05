A 12-year-old boy was bitten today (Thursday) by a venomous viper during a hike with his family in the Tel Afek area.

The boy's mother told Channel 12 News that he was walking barefoot: "At one point we came to an area full of dry leaves. Suddenly he felt a kind of strong sting in his foot and shouted that something had bitten him."

"My husband came to him and they saw a relatively small snake near Uri's leg. Uri understood this and immediately said that it was a viper," she added. The boy's father killed the snake with a shoe.

The boy himself did not feel any symptoms, but his family decided to go to Schneider Children's Hospital anyway, where he received painkillers.

Dr. Ron Berant from the emergency medicine center at the hospital said: "Currently his condition is good and he is being monitored in the ward, in order to make sure that the swelling remains local and does not spread and that no other side effects occur."

He also said: "In any case of a snake bite, the victim should lie down, dress the infected area, and seek emergency medical attention quickly."

"In a situation where the snake can be handled carefully, it must be killed and brought to the medical team. If the situation does not allow it, do not take risks and it is enough to bring a photograph and a description of the snake. It is important to exercise caution when walking near water sources and vegetation, and preferably not walking around barefoot, to avoid possible dangerous bites and stings."

While all vipers are venomous, they and other venomous snakes do not always inject their venom while biting. Such non-venomous bites are called "dry bites."